March 30 (Reuters) - Catalyst Biosciences Inc

* Catalyst Biosciences announces emergence from key patent opposition period supporting marzeptacog alfa (activated), catalyst's lead clinical program

* Catalyst Biosciences - Inc Research selected as CRO for Phase 2/3 efficacy clinical trial of Factor VIIA, marzeptacog alfa (activated); trial to commence in Q4