April 11 (Reuters) - Catalyst Biosciences Inc

* Catalyst Biosciences Inc - milestone payment received with completion of IND-enabling toxicology studies

* Catalyst Biosciences - collaborator, isu abxis, plans to initiate a Phase 1/2 proof-of-concept study in individuals with severe Hemophilia B in Q2 of 2017