BRIEF-Catana Group H1 net loss group share narrows to 0.8 million euros

May 31 (Reuters) - CATANA GROUP SA:

* H1 CURRENT OPERATING LOSS EUR 787,000 VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES INCREASE OF MORE THAN 30% FROM ACTIVITY ON SALE OF NEW SHIPS IN FY 2017

* H1 REVENUE EUR 18.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR 0.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE FY 2016/2017 OBJECTIVE OF ELIMINATING ALMOST ALL LOSSES FROM LAST TWO YRS WITH RETURN TO POSITIVE EBITDA AND ABILITY TO AUTOFINANCE Source text: bit.ly/2rbz2dD Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)