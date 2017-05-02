BRIEF-Catapult Group International reiterates FY17 revenue guidance

May 2 (Reuters) - Catapult Group International Ltd-

* Reiterates fy17 revenue guidance of between $61.0m and $65.5m

* Is targeting two acquisitions of strategically complementary businesses

* To fund acquisitions co is raising approximately A$14 million via an institutional placement

* 24% pcp growth in elite unit sales to 2,583 versus 2,085 in q3 fy16

* Expected to generate positive group underlying ebitda for fy2017

* Is also extending offer to eligible shareholders via a share purchase plan (spp), to raise up to $3 million

* Institutional placement and spp are priced at $2 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: