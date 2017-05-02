FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Catapult Group International reiterates FY17 revenue guidance
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 2, 2017 / 4:49 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Catapult Group International reiterates FY17 revenue guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Catapult Group International Ltd-

* Reiterates fy17 revenue guidance of between $61.0m and $65.5m

* Is targeting two acquisitions of strategically complementary businesses

* To fund acquisitions co is raising approximately A$14 million via an institutional placement

* 24% pcp growth in elite unit sales to 2,583 versus 2,085 in q3 fy16

* Expected to generate positive group underlying ebitda for fy2017

* Is also extending offer to eligible shareholders via a share purchase plan (spp), to raise up to $3 million

* Institutional placement and spp are priced at $2 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.