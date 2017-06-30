BRIEF-Motherson Sumi Systems unit prices EUR 300 mln non-call life senior notes due July 2024
* Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group prices new EUR 300 million 7-year (due July 2024) non-call life senior secured notes offering 1.800%
June 30 Catea Co Ltd :
* Says it raised 4.30 billion won in private placement of 4.0 million shares of the company
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/d37oUE
* May factory output +1.4 pct y/y vs -0.20 pct in Reuters poll * Higher production of electronics and rubber BANGKOK, June 30 Thailand's industrial output unexpectedly rose in May, thanks to higher production of electronics and rubber, suggesting the economy was gaining momentum. The Industry Ministry said on Friday its manufacturing production index (MPI) in May increased 1.4 percent from a year earlier, defying a Reuters poll that had forecast a fall of 0.2 percent