Thai May factory output unexpectedly rises 1.4 pct y/y

* May factory output +1.4 pct y/y vs -0.20 pct in Reuters poll * Higher production of electronics and rubber BANGKOK, June 30 Thailand's industrial output unexpectedly rose in May, thanks to higher production of electronics and rubber, suggesting the economy was gaining momentum. The Industry Ministry said on Friday its manufacturing production index (MPI) in May increased 1.4 percent from a year earlier, defying a Reuters poll that had forecast a fall of 0.2 percent