BRIEF-Shenzhen MTC to invest 1.5-1.6 bln yuan in LED-related project
* Says it signs agreement to invest 1.5-1.6 billion yuan ($221.22-235.97 million) in LED-related project
June 29 Catea Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to issue 3.0 million shares of the company in private placement, at 1,065 won/share, to raise 3.20 billion won in proceeds for other fund
* Malibu Boats - On June 28 Malibu Boats entered into second amended and restated credit agreement to existing amended and restated credit agreement - SEC Filing