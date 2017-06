June 20 CATENA MEDIA PLC

* CATENA MEDIA ACQUIRES CASINO AFFILIATES MRGAMEZ AND SPIELEKISTE

* ‍ACQUIRED ASSETS ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE QUARTERLY SALES OF ABOUT EUR 300.000 WITH AN OPERATING MARGIN OF AROUND 80 PERCENT​

* TRANSFER OF ASSETS AND PAYMENT IS SCHEDULED TO TAKE PLACE NO LATER THAN END OF JUNE 2017

* PURCHASE PRICE AMOUNTS TO AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF EUR 4.200.000, WHICH IS BEING PAID AS A CASH CONSIDERATION IN CONJUNCTION WITH TRANSFER OF ASSETS

* IN ADDITION, THERE IS AN EARN-OUT OF MAXIMUM EUR 2.250.000, WHICH IS BASED ON REVENUE PERFORMANCE OVER A PERIOD OF 12 MONTHS