March 31 (Reuters) - CATENA MEDIA PLC:

* CATENA MEDIA SECURES LONG TERM COOPERATION WITH SBAT FOUNDER GARY GILLIS

* CATENA MEDIA AND GARY GILLIS HAVE MUTUALLY AGREED TO AMEND TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THEIR PREVIOUS AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE BEST LONG TERM VALUE FOR BOTH PARTIES

* FORMER EARN-OUT AGREEMENT WILL BE REPLACED BY AN IMMEDIATE PAYMENT OF EUR 3,254,000 WHERE EUR 2,000,000 TO BE INVESTED IN CATENA MEDIA SHARES