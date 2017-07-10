BRIEF-Co-Operative Bank says chief financial officer Gareth Fleming has resigned
* Advises that chief financial officer Gareth Fleming has resigned to pursue other business interests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 10 CATENA AB:
* Q2 RENTAL INCOME SEK 222.1 MILLION VERSUS SEK 201.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q2 PROFIT FROM PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SEK 110.9 MILLION VERSUS SEK 86.8 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Advises that chief financial officer Gareth Fleming has resigned to pursue other business interests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, July 10 China's main stock indexes were little changed on Monday, as investors awaited fresh catalysts ahead of a burst of data due over the next week.