BRIEF-Caterpillar continues to cooperate with law enforcement

March 2 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc

* Caterpillar continues to cooperate with law enforcement

* Says law enforcement authorities entered 3 peoria-area caterpillar facilities to execute a search and seizure warrant

* Caterpillar inc says the warrant is focused on collection of documents and electronic information

* Caterpillar - believe execution of search warrant regarding export filings related to csarl matter first disclosed in form 10-k filed on feb 17, 2015