May 17 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc

* Caterpillar-CtW Investment Group urges Caterpillar shareholders to vote against re-election of audit committee members Dickinson, Muilenburg, And Osborn

* Caterpillar-CtW Investment Group also urges Caterpillar shareholders to vote against shareholder proposal amending company’s clawback policy Source text : bit.ly/2qsAeJk Further company coverage: