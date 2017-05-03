May 3 Caterpillar Inc
* Caterpillar Inc - On Feb 17, co was notified by U.S. SEC
that it concluded its investigation relating to co's acquisition
of Bucyrus International, related matters
* Caterpillar Inc - SEC notified co that it did not intend
to recommend an enforcement action against Caterpillar in these
matters
* Caterpillar - Search and seizure warrants at co's three
facilities in March concern both tax and export activities, and
related to ongoing grand jury investigation
* Caterpillar - Currently believe that the matter will not
have material adverse effect on co’s consolidated results of
operations, financial position or liquidity
