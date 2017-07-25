FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
an hour ago
BRIEF-Caterpillar ‍now expects to incur about $1.2 billion of restructuring costs in 2017​
July 25, 2017 / 11:51 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Caterpillar ‍now expects to incur about $1.2 billion of restructuring costs in 2017​

3 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc:

* Caterpillar reports second-quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.35

* Q2 sales $11.33 billion versus I/B/E/S view $10.93 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share about $5.00

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.49 excluding items

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share about $3.50

* Caterpillar Inc - ‍now expects to incur about $1.2 billion of restructuring costs in 2017​

* Caterpillar Inc - at end of Q2 of 2017, past dues at cat financial were 2.71 percent, compared with 2.93 percent at end of Q2 of 2016

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Caterpillar Inc - ‍restructuring costs of $169 million in q2 of 2017 were primarily related to programs in resource industries and energy & transportation​

* Caterpillar - ‍worldwide, full-time employment was about 94,800 at end of Q2 , a decrease of about 5,200 full-time employees from end of Q2 of 2016​

* Caterpillar Inc- "‍as a result of increased demand across many end markets and disciplined cost control, Caterpillar is raising its 2017 Outlook"​

* Caterpillar - ‍second-quarter restructuring costs included lifo inventory decrement benefit of $33 million related to closure of Gosselies, Belgium, facility​

* Caterpillar Inc - as of June 30, 2017, cat financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $338 million compared with $346 million last year

* Caterpillar Inc - ‍have incurred $921 million of restructuring costs through first six months of 2017​

* Caterpillar Inc says "raising its full-year 2017 expectations for sales and revenues to a range of $42 billion to $44 billion with a midpoint of $43 billion"​

* Caterpillar inc - ‍during second half of 2017, co anticipates making targeted investments in certain initiatives​

* Caterpillar Inc - ‍at end of Q2 of 2017, order backlog was about $14.8 billion, about flat with Q1 of 2017​

* Caterpillar - ‍dealer machine and engine inventories decreased about $300 million in Q2 of 2017, compared to a decrease of about $400 million in Q2 of 2016​

* Caterpillar - ‍"while a number of our end markets remain challenged, construction in China and gas compression in north america were highlights in quarter"​

* Caterpillar inc - ‍mining and oil-related activities have come off of recent lows, and "we are seeing improving demand for construction in most regions"​

* Caterpillar Inc - ‍for 2017, current outlook includes short-term incentive compensation expense of about $1.3 billion​

* Caterpillar Inc - ‍some risks remain in 2017 outlook, including "weakness in middle east and Latin America, as well as geopolitical and commodity risk"​

* Caterpillar Inc - ‍"long-term cash deployment strategy remains unchanged​"

* FY2017 revenue view $40.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

