5 months ago
BRIEF-Caterpillar retains ex-U.S. attorney general William Barr as outside counsel
#Market News
March 16, 2017 / 9:29 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Caterpillar retains ex-U.S. attorney general William Barr as outside counsel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc

* Caterpillar Inc - has retained former U.S. Attorney general William P. Barr as outside counsel

* Caterpillar-Jim umpleby has tasked barr with reviewing matters relating to search warrants executed at caterpillar facilities on march 2, 2017

* Caterpillar-Tasked barr, currently of counsel to law firm of Kirkland & Ellis Llp, with reviewing matters relating to search warrants executed at facilities

* Caterpillar-Umpleby has also tasked barr to assist co in appropriately addressing matters relating to search warrants

