5 months ago
#Market News
March 20, 2017 / 1:26 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Caterpillar says North America machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended Feb were down 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc

* Caterpillar inc - world dealer reported retail sales of machines for 3-month rolling period ended feb down 1 percent

* Caterpillar inc says north america machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended feb were down 10 percent

* Caterpillar inc says latin america machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended feb were down 21 percent

* Caterpillar inc - asia/pacific reported retail sales of machines for 3-month rolling period ended feb up 39 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

