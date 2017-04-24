FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Caterpillar says world machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended March up 1 pct
April 24, 2017 / 1:21 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Caterpillar says world machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended March up 1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc

* Caterpillar inc says world machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended march were up 1 percent

* Caterpillar inc says north america machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended march 2017 were down 13 percent

* Caterpillar inc says latin america machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended march were down 25 percent

* Caterpillar inc says asia/pacific machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended march were up 46 percent - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

