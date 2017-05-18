BRIEF-Caterpillar world machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended April, up 1 pct

May 18 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc

* Caterpillar inc says world machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended april, up 1 percent

* Caterpillar inc says latin america machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended april down 30 percent

* Caterpillar inc says north america machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended april down 7 percent

* Caterpillar inc says asia/pacific machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended april up 47 percent