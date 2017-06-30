BRIEF-Suning Universal gets approval to issue 2 bln yuan medium-term notes
* Says it gets approval to issue 2.0 billion yuan ($294.96 million) medium-term notes
June 30 Cathay Real Estate Development Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.5 per share for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 24
June 29 Oil services company Amec Foster Wheeler Plc, which is being bought by peer John Wood Group Plc , said on Thursday it had decided to retain its European nuclear unit and sell its North American business.