BRIEF-Cato May same store sales fell 16 pct

June 1 (Reuters) - Cato Corp:

* Cato reports may same-store sales down 16%

* May sales fell 15 percent to $74.2 million

* May same store sales fell 16 percent

* Cato Corp - ‍as of may 27, 2017, company operated 1,373 stores in 33 states, compared to 1,372 stores in 33 states as of may 28, 2016​

* Cato Corp - ‍sales for seventeen weeks ended may 27, 2017 were $311.9 million, a 16% decrease​

* Cato Corp - ‍"our negative sales trends persisted throughout may as we continued to work through our merchandise assortment missteps"​