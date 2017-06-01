BRIEF-Cato May same store sales fell 16 pct

June 1 (Reuters) - Cato Corp:
* Cato reports may same-store sales down 16%
* May sales fell 15 percent to $74.2 million
* May same store sales fell 16 percent
* Cato Corp - as of may 27, 2017, company operated 1,373 stores in 33 states, compared to 1,372 stores in 33 states as of may 28, 2016
* Cato Corp - sales for seventeen weeks ended may 27, 2017 were $311.9 million, a 16% decrease
* Cato Corp - "our negative sales trends persisted throughout may as we continued to work through our merchandise assortment missteps"