5 months ago
BRIEF-Cato reports 4Q and full year earnings
March 16, 2017 / 11:28 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Cato reports 4Q and full year earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Cato Corp

* "We believe 2017 will be another challenging year for Cato,"

* Company plans to open 13 new stores during 2017

* Reports 4Q and full year earnings

* For 2017, company anticipates closing up to 19 stores by year-end.

* Q4 same store sales fell 12 percent

* Q4 revenue $247.3 million

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures are projected to be approximately $16 million

* "2016 was a very disappointing year. Overall apparel retail environment continued to be difficult and was compounded by several mistakes of our own"

* Sales for fiscal Q4 ended January 28, 2017 were $218.2 million, a decrease of 12 pct from sales of $247.3 million for Q4 ended January 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

