CEE MARKETS-Currencies, bonds fall as ECB may move towards tightening

(Recasts with ECB impact, bond markets, analyst poll on regional currencies) * Currencies retreat as ECB leaves door open to tapering * Rise in German 10-year yield weighs on CEE bonds, currencies * Hungarian, Romanian bond auctions draw healthy demand * Analyst poll sees leu, crown, zloty firming in next 12 months By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, July 6 Central European currencies and government bonds fell on Thursday after the European Central Bank left the door o