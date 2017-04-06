FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 6, 2017 / 11:12 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Cato reports March same-store sales down 21 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Cato Corp:

* Cato reports march same-store sales down 21%

* March sales fell 22 percent to $93.2 million

* March same store sales fell 21 percent

* Cato Corp says "expect current sales headwinds to continue as we work through our merchandise assortment missteps"

* Cato Corp says during month of March, company opened two stores and relocated one store

* Cato Corp says march sales were negatively impacted by shift of Easter from march last year to April this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

