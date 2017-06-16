BRIEF-Guanghui Energy to issue up to 700 mln yuan 5-year bonds
* Says to issue up to 700 million yuan ($102.52 million) 5-year bonds
June 16 Italian insurer Cattolica Assicurazione says:
* police searched the company and made a seizure in relation to a judicial case involving at least one executive and one contractor
* company is cooperating as much as possible with magistrates on the case Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Investors hail "historic" decision after 3 years of rejection