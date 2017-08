May 9 (Reuters) - SOCIETA CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE SC:

* Q1 TOTAL PREMIUMS WRITTEN EUR 1.32 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.28 BILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 29 MILLION VERSUS EUR 24 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SOLVENCY II RATIO AT MARCH 31 1.81 TIMES MINIMUM REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

* CONFIRMS FOR FY 2017 THE EXPECTED TRENDS