Feb 17 CB Industrial Product Holding Bhd

* Unit received letter of acceptance dated 6 Feb From Pt. Lifere Agro Kapuas, a unit of United Malacca Berhad

* Letter of acceptance on contract for civil works from unit of United Malacca worth 67 million rgt

* Deal expected to contribute positively to earnings of CBIPH group for financial years ending 31 Dec 2017 and 31 Dec 2018