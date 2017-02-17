BRIEF-Woosung Feed to pay annual dividend as 25 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 25 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Feb 17 CB Industrial Product Holding Bhd
* Unit received letter of acceptance dated 6 Feb From Pt. Lifere Agro Kapuas, a unit of United Malacca Berhad
* Letter of acceptance on contract for civil works from unit of United Malacca worth 67 million rgt
* Deal expected to contribute positively to earnings of CBIPH group for financial years ending 31 Dec 2017 and 31 Dec 2018 Source text *(bit.ly/2lS8Pz8) Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 25 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Says Sichuan Jinyu Automobile City Group Co Ltd's share trade suspended from Feb 20 pending announcement
* Infomedia signs software contract with Nissan's global dealer network