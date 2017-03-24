March 24 CBAK Energy Technology Inc

* CBAK Energy Technology - on March 21, CBAK co, unit entered into termination agreement with company's former subsidiary, Shenzhen Bak Battery Co

* CBAK Energy Technology - Shenzhen Bak agreed to pay $1 million to co as termination fee no later than 1 month after execution of ip termination agreement

* CBAK Energy Technology - pursuant to termination deal,parties agreed to terminate intellectual property license agreement entered into on Aug 25, 2014

* CBAK Energy Technology - Shenzhen Bak agreed to transfer for free to Dalian Cbak any registered trademark, logo containing word 'CBAK' owned by Shenzhen Bak