BRIEF-VoltServer Inc says raised $5.0 million in equity financing
* VoltServer Inc says it has sold $5.0 million in equity financing - sec filing
July 10 Chicago Bridge & Iron Company Nv :
* CB&I awarded material supply contract for Ethylene Expansion Project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* VoltServer Inc says it has sold $5.0 million in equity financing - sec filing
July 10 Billionaire Eddie Lampert's ESL Partners LP and Fairholme Capital Management LLC said they are considering a potential deal with Sears Canada as the retailer looks to restructure itself under bankruptcy protection.