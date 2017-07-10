UPDATE 1-Jeep, Suzuki may have violated emissions rules -Dutch watchdog
ZOETERMEER, Netherlands, July 10 Dutch prosecutors said on Monday they will investigate possible misuse of vehicle emissions software by Suzuki and Fiat Chrysler's Jeep.
July 10 Chicago Bridge & Iron Company Nv :
* CB&I awarded material supply contract for Ethylene Expansion Project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, July 10 Someone has it wrong. Either sentiment about the euro zone's economic future is too rosy, or projections of economic growth are too pessimistic.