June 30 Chicago Bridge & Iron Company Nv

* CB&I completes sale of Capital Services Business

* CB&I will record an additional non-cash pre-tax charge of approximately $50 mln in Q2 of 2017

* CB&I and Veritas Capital agreed to amend sales price to $700 mln

* Expect an additional positive impact on overall business by recognizing related cost synergies