BRIEF-H.I.G. Whitehorse completes investment of EUR 85 mln in notes issued by Savio Group
* Completed, alongside Tikehau Capital, an investment of EUR 85 million in notes issued by Savio Group Source text for Eikon:
June 30 Chicago Bridge & Iron Company Nv
* CB&I completes sale of Capital Services Business
* CB&I will record an additional non-cash pre-tax charge of approximately $50 mln in Q2 of 2017
* CB&I and Veritas Capital agreed to amend sales price to $700 mln
* Expect an additional positive impact on overall business by recognizing related cost synergies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 30 Wells Fargo Asset Management named Jonathan Hobbs as head of U.S. portfolio solutions and Kevin Kneafsey as a senior investment strategist with the multi-asset client solutions group.