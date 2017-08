Feb 28 (Reuters) - Chicago Bridge & Iron Company Nv:

* Chicago Bridge & Iron Company Nv - deal for $755 million in cash

* CB&I will recognize a pre-tax non-cash goodwill impairment charge of approximately $655 million in Q4 of 2016

* Chicago Bridge & Iron - E. Chip Ray, EVP of CB&I's capital services operating group, will continue to lead business under Veritas Capital

* CB&I signs agreement to sell capital services business