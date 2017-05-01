BRIEF-CBL & Associates properties announces the sale of the outlet shoppes at Oklahoma City

May 1 (Reuters) - CBL & Associates Properties Inc:

* Press release - CBL & Associates Properties announces the sale of the outlet shoppes at oklahoma city

* CBL & Associates Properties - Co, Jv Partner Horizon Group properties, closed on sale of outlet shoppes at oklahoma city for gross sales price of $130 million

* Net proceeds were used to reduce outstanding balances on company's lines of credit

* CBL'S share of net equity proceeds, after retirement of secured loans and closing costs, was $38.0 million