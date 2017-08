March 29 (Reuters) - CBOE Holdings Inc:

* CBOE Holdings- CBOE futures exchange will be first of CBOE holdings exchanges to migrate onto BATS technology platform, expected switch-over on Feb 25,2018

* All CBOE and BATS exchanges will continue to operate normally throughout migration process

* CBOE trading floor will remain open to serve CBOE's options market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: