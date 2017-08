Feb 23 (Reuters) - Cbrain A/S:

* FY revenue 71.8 million Danish crowns ($10.2 million) versus 68.7 million crowns year ago

* FY EBT 10.9 million crowns versus 16.4 million crowns year ago

* Proposes dividend of 0.1 crown per share for 2016

* Expects 2017 revenue growth increase to 10-15 percent, expects earnings before tax (EBT) of 5-10 percent

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0495 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)