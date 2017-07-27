FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 3 hours
BRIEF-CBRE group Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.65
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Russia used Facebook to try to spy on Macron
Russia used Facebook to try to spy on Macron
Russia used Facebook to try to spy on Macron
Russia used Facebook to try to spy on Macron
Russia used Facebook to try to spy on Macron
Russia used Facebook to try to spy on Macron
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 11:10 AM / in 3 hours

BRIEF-CBRE group Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.65

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Cbre Group Inc

* Cbre group, inc. Reports strong financial results for second-quarter 2017

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.65

* Q2 revenue $3.3 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.4 billion

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.53 to $2.63

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.58

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cbre group inc - company expects fy fee revenue growth for its occupier outsourcing business to be 10% or slightly higher

* Cbre group inc - full-year margins are now likely to be at high-end of previously guided 17.5% to 18.0% range, despite continued shift in business mix Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.