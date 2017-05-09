BRIEF-CBS Corporation and CBS Affiliate Board announce new wide-ranging agreement

May 9 (Reuters) - CBS Corp:

* CBS Corporation and CBS affiliate board announce new wide-ranging agreement

* CBS Corp says specific terms of agreement were not disclosed

* CBS Corp says deal addresses affiliates' continued participation in cbs all access, additional opportunities to participate in over-the-top platforms

* CBS Corp - new deal establishes a framework for distribution of local signals on Google's Youtube TV, Hulu's new television streaming service