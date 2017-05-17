FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-C&C CEO eyes M&A opportunities due to UK consumer downturn
#Beverages - Brewers
May 17, 2017 / 7:04 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-C&C CEO eyes M&A opportunities due to UK consumer downturn

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - C&C Group CEO Stephen Glancey

* says most UK retailers 'quite nervous in terms of outlook for the next two years in terms of consumer spend' due to inflation and 'post-brexit hangover'

* says ready to exploit any M&A opportunities arising due to consumer downturn in UK; focus is on 'multi-beverage space' in UK and Ireland

* says seeing some pricing improvements in UK and Ireland for first time in five years

* says Brexit preparations focused on duty regime, transport. No plans to shift production capacity Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)

