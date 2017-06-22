A year after Brexit vote, European and UK shares diverge
* Financials, energy stocks fall (Adds detail and quotes, updates prices)
June 22 C&C Group plc:
* Kenny Neison has today notified Board of his resignation as Chief Financial Officer
* Board expects to appoint an interim Chief Financial Officer shortly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Financials, energy stocks fall (Adds detail and quotes, updates prices)
* Says approved set up of rice bran oil refinery & solvent extract automated plant at West Bengal at cost of INR 300 million