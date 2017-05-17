FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-C&C posts FY profit of 95 mln euros, outlook cautious
May 17, 2017 / 6:14 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-C&C posts FY profit of 95 mln euros, outlook cautious

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - C&C Group Plc

* Operating profit of eur 95.0 million in line with prior year

* Volume growth in core brands (Bulmers, Magners, Tennent's) of +2.6%

* Operating margin improvement of 1.1 ppts to 17.0% following completion of rationalisation and efficiency programme

* Group net revenue of eur 559.5 million declined 6.9% on prior year

* Adjusted diluted EPS increased 8.7% to 23.8 cent per share

* Proposed final dividend increase of 5% to 9.37 cent per share

* FY 2018 has started in line with expectations but we do remain cautious given outlook for consumer across our markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

