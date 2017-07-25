FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CCK Consolidated updates on fire incident at unit
#Consumer Goods and Retail
BRIEF-CCK Consolidated updates on fire incident at unit

July 25 (Reuters) - CCK Consolidated Holdings Bhd

* Fire incident occurred on Monday, 24 july 2017 at the fish ball production section of CS Choice

* Fire incident had affected small area of CS Choice factory, causing damages to fish ball production line

* The production operation has temporarily ceased for clean-up, repair works and inspection.

* The preliminary estimate of the impact on the earnings of CCK Group is not expected to be material

* "The incident did not cause any harm to workers" Source text (bit.ly/2tGxjjc) Further company coverage:

