3 months ago
BRIEF-CCL Industries reports Q1 EPS c$0.13
#Market News
May 9, 2017 / 11:31 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-CCL Industries reports Q1 EPS c$0.13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Ccl Industries Inc

* CCL Industries announces first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.13

* Q1 sales c$1.062 billion versus I/B/E/S view c$1.05 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view c$2.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly adjusted basic earnings per class B share of c$2.85

* Qtrly basic earnings per class B share of c$2.50

* A c$5.0 million restructuring plan focused on eliminating duplicate corporate functions will complete over balance of year

* "At today's Canadian Dollar exchange rates, currency translation headwinds would moderate for Q2 of 2017, if sustained" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

