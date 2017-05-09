BRIEF-CCL Industries reports Q1 EPS c$0.13

May 9 (Reuters) - Ccl Industries Inc

* CCL Industries announces first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.13

* Q1 sales c$1.062 billion versus I/B/E/S view c$1.05 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view c$2.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly adjusted basic earnings per class B share of c$2.85

* Qtrly basic earnings per class B share of c$2.50

* A c$5.0 million restructuring plan focused on eliminating duplicate corporate functions will complete over balance of year

* "At today's Canadian Dollar exchange rates, currency translation headwinds would moderate for Q2 of 2017, if sustained" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: