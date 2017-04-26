BRIEF-CCT Fortis enters sale and purchase agreement

April 26 (Reuters) - CCT Fortis
* Discloseable Transaction - Disposal Of Property
* Vendor, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company entered into provisional S&P agreement with East Base Limited
* Deal pursuant to which vendor will sell property to purchaser at a consideration of HK$145.5 million
* Net proceed will be applied to repay outstanding mortgage loan and balance applied for working capital and other possible investment opportunities.