BRIEF-CCT Fortis enters sale and purchase agreement

April 26 (Reuters) - CCT Fortis

* Discloseable Transaction - Disposal Of Property

* Vendor, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company entered into provisional S&P agreement with East Base Limited

* Deal pursuant to which vendor will sell property to purchaser at a consideration of HK$145.5 million

* Net proceed will be applied to repay outstanding mortgage loan and balance applied for working capital and other possible investment opportunities.