BRIEF-Xiamen Xiangyu's share trade to halt pending announcement related to share placement
* Says share trade to halt from June 27 pending announcement related to share placement
June 26 Cct Fortis Holdings Ltd
* Agreements relating to proposed Ferrari dealership were entered into between Ferrari Hk and Blackbird Concessionaires
* Blackbird concessionaires has been appointed as official dealer to distribute Ferrari vehicles and provide after-sales services in Hong Kong Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday: