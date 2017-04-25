FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-C&D International Investment says C&D Real Estate Fuzhou entered into an agreement
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 25, 2017 / 12:04 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-C&D International Investment says C&D Real Estate Fuzhou entered into an agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - C&D International Investment Group Ltd

* C&D Real Estate Fuzhou Company entered into equity transfer agreement with Yi Yue

* C&D Real Estate Fuzhou Company agreed to sell and Yi Yue agreed to purchase 78% equity interests in target company

* Cash consideration under equity transfer agreement shall be RMB81.5 million

* Yi Yue to repay shareholder's loan of RMB505.4 million previously advanced by C&D Real Estate Fuzhou to Lianjiang Zhaorun Real Estate Development Source text (bit.ly/2pdIY3v) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.