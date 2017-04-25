BRIEF-C&D International Investment says C&D Real Estate Fuzhou entered into an agreement

April 25 (Reuters) - C&D International Investment Group Ltd

* C&D Real Estate Fuzhou Company entered into equity transfer agreement with Yi Yue

* C&D Real Estate Fuzhou Company agreed to sell and Yi Yue agreed to purchase 78% equity interests in target company

* Cash consideration under equity transfer agreement shall be RMB81.5 million

* Yi Yue to repay shareholder's loan of RMB505.4 million previously advanced by C&D Real Estate Fuzhou to Lianjiang Zhaorun Real Estate Development Source text (bit.ly/2pdIY3v) Further company coverage: