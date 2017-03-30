FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 30, 2017 / 5:25 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-CDC gives investigation update on STEC infections linked to I.M. Healthy Brand SoyNut butter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - U.S. CDC:

* Investigation update regarding multistate outbreak of Shiga Toxin-Producing E. Coli O157:H7 infections linked to I.M. Healthy Brand SoyNut Butter

* Six more ill people in connection with the STEC infections have been reported from four states since the last update on March 21, 2017

* Regarding STEC infections linked to I.M. Healthy Brand SoyNut butter, 3 more states reported sick people, bringing total states involved to 12 Source text: (bit.ly/2m3YfTg) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

