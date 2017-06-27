June 27 CDL Hospitality Trusts
* Acquisition And Lease Of Pullman Hotel Munich In Germany
* DBS Trustee Limited through unit entered into a share
purchase agreement
* Purchase consideration for acquisition EUR 100.6 million
* Share purchase agreement for acquisition of an effective
interest of 94.5 pct in Pullman Hotel Munich
* Acquisition accretive to stapled security holders based on
pro forma financial effects of acquisition on distribution per
stapled security of CDLHT
* Total acquisition cost will initially be fully-funded
through 100.0 pct offshore debt financing through H-REIT's loan
facility
