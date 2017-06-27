June 27 CDL Hospitality Trusts

* Acquisition And Lease Of Pullman Hotel Munich In Germany

* DBS Trustee Limited through unit entered into a share purchase agreement

* Purchase consideration for acquisition EUR 100.6 million

* ‍Share purchase agreement for acquisition of an effective interest of 94.5 pct in Pullman Hotel Munich​

* Acquisition accretive to stapled security holders based on pro forma financial effects of acquisition on distribution per stapled security of CDLHT

* Total acquisition cost will initially be fully-funded through 100.0 pct offshore debt financing through H-REIT's loan facility​