UPDATE 1-Mutual fund investors sour on stocks, bonds in latest week-Lipper

(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote, byline, table) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, June 29 U.S. mutual fund investors dumped stocks and bonds during the latest week, delivering both categories their worst respective outflows of the year, Thomson Reuters' Lipper data showed on Thursday. The $6.7 billion pullback from taxable bond mutual funds marks a change of heart after the funds heavily used by retail investors inhaled tens of billions in bonds since l