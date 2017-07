July 7 CDRL SA:

* JUNE REVENUE FROM SALES VIA RETAIL NETWORK IN POLAND 11.2 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 3 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR

* JUNE E-COMMERCE IN POLAND REVENUE 0.9 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 1 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR

* PRELIM H1 REVENUE FROM SALES VIA RETAIL NETWORK IN POLAND 65.3 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 3 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR

* PRELIM H1 E-COMMERCE IN POLAND REVENUE 6.5 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 16 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR