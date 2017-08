June 5 (Reuters) - CDRL SA

* MAY REVENUE FROM SALES VIA RETAIL NETWORK 13.0 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 3% VERSUS YEAR AGO‍​

* MAY 2017 E-COMMERCE REVENUE 0.933 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 4 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)