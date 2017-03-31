BRIEF-CDW Corp on March 31, 2017, amended, extended and increased size of its senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility

March 31 (Reuters) - CDW Corp:

* CDW Corp - on March 31, 2017, CDW LLC amended, extended and increased size of its senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility - sec filing

* CDW Corp - second a&r revolving loan agreement increases overall revolving credit facility from $1,250.0 million to $1,450.0 million

* CDW Corp - Second A&R revolving loan agreement extends maturity date from June 6, 2019 to march 31, 2022

* CDW Corp - Second A&R revolving loan agreement amends and restates CDW's prior revolving loan credit agreement, dated june 6, 2014