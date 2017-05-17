FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ceapro Inc posts Q1 earnings per share $0.00
May 17, 2017 / 1:11 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Ceapro Inc posts Q1 earnings per share $0.00

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Ceapro Inc

* Ceapro Inc reports 2017 first quarter development highlights and financial results

* Q1 revenue fell 22 percent to c$3.183 million

* Ceapro Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.00

* Revenue decrease of 22 pct in quarter was primarily due to a decrease in sales of Beta Glucan

* Ceapro Inc - as of March 31, 2017, company had cash and cash equivalents of $7.8 million as compared to $2.00 million as of March 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

